Power 100 2020: Cristina Diezhandino

This year's top marketers.

Chief marketing officer, Diageo

After 14 years heading a series of regions and product sectors for Diageo, Diezhandino was promoted in July to succeed retiring veteran Syl Saller. This was already a hard act to follow, but lockdowns in countries across the world have meant that Diezhandino is starting the job with the immediate challenge of helping the on-trade sector get back on its feet, which Diageo is meeting with schemes including a $100m fund over two years to help bars get back to business.

In an “incredibly dynamic” business environment, Diezhandino sees both the rigorous use of data and the pursuit of “creative magic” across all touchpoints as key to reaching consumers. Inclusivity, responsible drinking and sustainability will be central themes in the coming year.

As well as the launch of the first spirits bottle made from paper, Diageo brand Johnnie Walker will launch a flagship visitor experience in Edinburgh, part of a £185m investment in Scotch whisky tourism.

