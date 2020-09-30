Staff
Power 100 2020: Dan Sherwood

This year's top marketers.

Power 100 2020: Dan Sherwood

Director of marketing, Santander UK

Sherwood was appointed as the permanent successor to Keith Moor in May after a year as interim chief marketer and a total of 14 years working for the bank. He believes support and innovation are the key to weathering Britain’s financial storm.

Using the momentum of Santander’s “Bank of Antandec” campaign, the brand has helped more than 37,000 people buy their first home. Sherwood pays tribute to his “brilliant team”, which, he says, has “responded superbly while the bank worked at extraordinary pace to substantially change the way we operate to help our customers during a global pandemic”.

