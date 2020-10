Group chief marketing, corporate affairs and people officer, Sky

Since joining Sky in June 2018, Klein has seen huge change, not least Comcast’s purchase of the firm from Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox. Klein, who had worked for Engine Group for 19 years, already knew Sky well as a client of 12 years. Comcast, which also owns movie studio NBCUniversal, has led collaborative campaigns, such as last year’s UK and US Christmas ad featuring Steven Spielberg’s ET character.