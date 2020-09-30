Staff
Power 100 2020: Ellie Norman

This year's top marketers.

Power 100 2020: Ellie Norman

Director of marketing and communications, Formula One

This summer Norman, who set up F1’s marketing department from scratch in 2017, has been working to engage fans while racetrack stands remain empty.

When the sport returned in July after the season had been halted, Norman launched a campaign by Wieden & Kennedy London, “We race as one”, which depicted drivers united with a new sense of purpose. The spot was made to highlight two of the year’s dominant issues: the fight against Covid and that against racism.

