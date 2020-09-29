Staff
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2020: Florian Alt

This year's top marketers.

Power 100 2020: Florian Alt

Vice-president for global brand communications, Adidas

Before the coronavirus outbreak hit, Alt’s biggest achievement was to pull together a major campaign around the launch of the Predator Mutator boot, with enough content to carry on the conversation for some time.

But when the huge implications of Covid-19 became clear, Adidas’ marketing approach shifted to a focus on all sports, as the brand launched a campaign called “Ready for sport”, highlighting the impact of the pandemic on athletes at all levels and the eventual return of competitive sport. 

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now