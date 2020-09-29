Power 100 2020: Florian Alt

Vice-president for global brand communications, Adidas

Before the coronavirus outbreak hit, Alt’s biggest achievement was to pull together a major campaign around the launch of the Predator Mutator boot, with enough content to carry on the conversation for some time.

But when the huge implications of Covid-19 became clear, Adidas’ marketing approach shifted to a focus on all sports, as the brand launched a campaign called “Ready for sport”, highlighting the impact of the pandemic on athletes at all levels and the eventual return of competitive sport.