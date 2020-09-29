Staff
Power 100 2020: Graham Bednash

This year's top marketers.

Consumer marketing director, Google UK

For Bednash, proud moments pre-Covid include creative that showed how Google Search and Maps could help people make the most of summer and a short film for Pixel 4 starring Jack Whitehall and Michael Dapaah.

With the pandemic pushing Bednash to “move faster and rethink everything”, Google’s marketing has shifted to focus on supporting features such as Covid-19 resources on Search and Google Classroom, plus launching free initiatives around digital training and tools, making films to show support for key workers and free access to Google Meets.

