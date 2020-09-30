Power 100 2020: Hannah Squirrell

Customer and marketing director, Greggs

Having had an “absolutely phenomenal”, record-breaking 2019, with pre-tax profits up 31% and sales breaking £1bn, Greggs also won plaudits for ideas that “transcend marketing”, such as the mock iPhone-style launch of its vegan sausage roll. But two months after every employee received a January bonus, all 2,000 Greggs outlets were closed due to Covid-19.

“[It was] obviously a terrible time for the business,” Squirrell says. She has since been closely involved in the reopening process, including devising safety messages around social distancing, with the two-metre-rule spacing in its stores measured in Greggs sausage rolls (15 of them). “We wanted to put a bit of humour in, just to make things feel as normal as they can,” Squirrell adds.