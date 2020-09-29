Staff
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2020: Helen Normoyle

This year's top marketers.

Marketing director, Boots UK and Ireland

While other brands had the job of keeping consumers entertained through Covid-19 Boots found itself with a purpose, in a support role, offering care, advice and expertise. Its pharmacist in-store colleagues inspired its “Prescribe kindness” campaign, which focused on sharing stories from across the UK.

Along with donating hygiene essentials, Boots worked with the government and the NHS to set up and offer resources for drive-through Covid-19 testing stations. As a result, Boots is emerging from the crisis with high levels of consumer trust.

