Staff
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2020: Jim Shearer

This year's top marketers.

Power 100 2020: Jim Shearer

Category, insight and innovation director for EMEA and Asia Pacific, Molson Coors

For a beer brand, it’s complex when you notice a move towards alcohol-free options. But Shearer is looking at this as an opportunity to widen Molson Coors’ range and recognises the need to “move beyond beer” over the coming year. He says that the company “got ahead” of the seltzer trend in the UK with the launch of Bodega Bay over the summer.

With debut work from agency Havas London, Molson Coors also launched its “Fresh” campaign. For Shearer there was also a promotion after more than two years as he moved into Molson Coors’ new EMEA and Asia-Pacific division. 

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now