Power 100 2020: Jim Shearer

Category, insight and innovation director for EMEA and Asia Pacific, Molson Coors

For a beer brand, it’s complex when you notice a move towards alcohol-free options. But Shearer is looking at this as an opportunity to widen Molson Coors’ range and recognises the need to “move beyond beer” over the coming year. He says that the company “got ahead” of the seltzer trend in the UK with the launch of Bodega Bay over the summer.

With debut work from agency Havas London, Molson Coors also launched its “Fresh” campaign. For Shearer there was also a promotion after more than two years as he moved into Molson Coors’ new EMEA and Asia-Pacific division.