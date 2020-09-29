Power 100 2020: Julia Goldin

Global chief marketing officer, Lego

Looking back on the past 12 months, Goldin points to Lego’s first brand campaign in 30 years, which introduced the tagline “Rebuild the world”, as one of her highlights. The September 2019 multimedia push was one of Lego’s biggest campaigns to date and included a TV spot in 12 markets. Goldin says that as people spent more time at home during lockdown, so the demand for Lego’s products increased. The brand capitalised on this with its #LetsBuildTogether initiative, aimed at providing daily inspiration for families. “We made sure we were super-agile to create content in real time and respond to performance and emerging trends on a weekly basis,” Goldin says.