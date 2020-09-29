Staff
Power 100 2020: Katherine Newby Grant

This year's top marketers.

Northern Europe marketing director, Procter & Gamble

Newby Grant has helped steer Procter & Gamble towards channelling its resources, efforts and funds to provide grassroots support during the upheaval of the past six months. The FMCG giant has contributed to relief efforts, from donating more than 90,000 Gillette razors to frontline NHS workers, to the thousands of packs of Fairy Non-Bio laundry powder provided for doctors and nurses at Great Ormond Street Hospital to help them wash uniforms.

Despite the onset of the pandemic, P&G hiked its global annual adspend by $575m (£441m), or 8.5%, to $7.33bn in the year to June 2020, its annual report showed. This was its first annual increase since 2016, and takes P&G’s annual adspend to its highest level since 2014. In July, the firm announced a commitment to become carbon neutral before 2030 through natural climate solutions, in partnership with Conservation International and the WWF.

