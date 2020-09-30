Power 100 2020: Katherine Whitton

Chief marketing officer, Specsavers

Ex-Barclaycard CMO Whitton joined the opticians in 2018 to replace brand director Richard Holmes, who retired after 11 years. Earlier this year, she hired Nicola Wardell from Havas London to head in-house shop Specsavers Creative.

The brand enjoyed the kind of free media most can only dream of when Dominic Cummings told the public in May he had driven to Barnard Castle to test his eyesight; after months of holding its peace on the saga, Specsavers was recently seen taking a subtle pop at the Prime Minister’s advisor by advertising its free eye tests on the back of parking tickets in the County Durham town.