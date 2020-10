Commercial and marketing director, The Football Association

Swarbrick, formerly the top European marketer at PepsiCo, left the food and drink giant in May 2019 and joined The FA last October, replacing Mark Bullingham, who was promoted to chief executive earlier that year.

She oversees partnerships with the likes of BT, which in February launched ambitious plans to support women’s, disability and grassroots football as part of its £50m sponsorship of all England’s football teams.