Power 100 2020: Katie Evans

Chief marketing officer, Burger King

It has been another year of fun and mischievous marketing projects for Burger King, such as the Boris Johnson-taunting “Whopper on a bus”, just before December’s election.

A highlight for Evans was “The meltdown”, in which the brand called on children to donate unwanted plastic toys to mark its decision to stop giving away plastic toys with meals. This was motivated by a desire to be a “first mover” on tackling plastic waste, Evans says, and was “an invitation to McDonald’s or any other QSR restaurant giving away plastic toys” to follow suit.

With the ongoing challenges of coronavirus, the current priority is finding ways to “make it easier and faster for customers to come into Burger King”.