Power 100 2020: Katie McAlister

This year's top marketers.

Chief marketing officer, TUI UK & Ireland

With travel being one of the hardest hit sectors during the coronavirus pandemic as a series of countries enforced lockdowns, it has been a tough time for TUI. So, for McAlister, the focus has been on rebuilding consumer confidence. Determined to be the first travel company back on TV screens as soon as government advice changed, TUI’s “Welcome back to looking forward” campaign reminded people of beachside holidays, jumping in the pool and visiting restaurants. Last month, McAlister put incumbent UK agency VMLY&R London on alert by calling a global creative review, saying “the importance of brand behaviour and marketing becomes heightened in times of uncertainty”.

