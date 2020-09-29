Staff
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2020: Keith Moor

This year's top marketers.

Power 100 2020: Keith Moor

Chief marketing officer, Camelot

In 2019 Camelot became the ninth-biggest spending advertiser in the UK, raising spend by 29.2% to £68.9m, according to Nielsen data. The company’s main focus last year was the 25th anniversary of The National Lottery, marked by a campaign filled with oversized lottery balls and Team GB athletes. Moor says Camelot ended the year with record sales, meaning a 12% increase, to £1.9bn, to go towards funding good causes. The National Lottery directed £600m of these funds to the Covid-19 crisis, and pulled together another campaign to thank players. 

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now