Power 100 2020: Keith Moor

Chief marketing officer, Camelot

In 2019 Camelot became the ninth-biggest spending advertiser in the UK, raising spend by 29.2% to £68.9m, according to Nielsen data. The company’s main focus last year was the 25th anniversary of The National Lottery, marked by a campaign filled with oversized lottery balls and Team GB athletes. Moor says Camelot ended the year with record sales, meaning a 12% increase, to £1.9bn, to go towards funding good causes. The National Lottery directed £600m of these funds to the Covid-19 crisis, and pulled together another campaign to thank players.