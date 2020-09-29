Power 100 2020: Kenny Mitchell

Chief marketing officer, Snap

Since Mitchell joined Snap in April 2019, he has established a global marketing organisation and overseen the launch of Snap’s first global consumer marketing campaign, “Real friends”. As lockdowns began, Mitchell’s team created insights-driven materials to help brands understand how Snapchatters were responding to the pandemic. They reached more than 9,000 advertisers, garnering 6,000 landing-page views, 4,800 blog views and thousands of content downloads. In August, Snap debuted its first global B2B marketing campaign, “Meet the Snapchat generation”. Mitchell’s leadership has contributed to Snap’s 17% year-on-year increase in daily active users in Q2 2020, and 17% year-on-year increase in revenue growth.