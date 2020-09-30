Power 100 2020: Kenyatte Nelson

Chief brand officer, N Brown Group

With a 14-year stint at Procter & Gamble shoring up his CV, Nelson’s marketing credentials are unequivocal. At P&G he worked on brands such as the Pantene and Aussie haircare ranges and prestige fragrance labels Gucci and Escada.

Having moved to the UK in 2015 from Switzerland, Nelson led brands such as Shop Direct and Missguided, before moving to Manchester-based online retailer N Brown in 2019. The company’s brands include JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson and Home Essentials.