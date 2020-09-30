Staff
Power 100 2020: Kerris Bright

This year's top marketers.

Chief customer officer, BBC

The BBC continues to face significant challenges, such as ongoing political battles over its funding and competition from streaming giants. However, with Bright’s help, the broadcaster has stepped up to demonstrate its value during a national crisis.

It has used its campaigns to attempt to lift the nation’s spirits as well as offer valuable messages about staying home during lockdown. As Tim Davie takes the reins as director-general, Bright will need to help him promote the BBC’s essential role while continuing its drive to attract younger audiences.

