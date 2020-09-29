Power 100 2020: Kevin McNair

Marketing director, KP Snacks

In the past 12 months, KP has appointed Publicis Groupe as its media agency and brought in St Luke’s as the creative agency for Tyrrell’s, Pop Chips and KP Nuts. With the economy foundering, McNair is welcoming an influx in sales of crisps and nuts, which, not surprisingly, have done quite well among the housebound masses during the pandemic. The next 12 months may bring uncertainty surrounding the government’s impending HFSS ad regulations. But McNair is optimistic about the year ahead, saying: “We’re quite well placed to manage all pricing tiers, depending on where consumers are going and which channels they’re shopping, so we’re quite encouraged by that.”