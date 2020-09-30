Staff
Power 100 2020: Kris Robbens

This year's top marketers.

Power 100 2020: Kris Robbens

Marketing director, Coca-Cola Great Britain & Ireland

After an innovative year at Coca-Cola – featuring the launches of Coca-Cola Energy and Coca-Cola Signature Mixers – Robbens has braved any and all spanners thrown into the works during the coronavirus pandemic.

Deeming the brand’s pause in marketing spend to be “one of the biggest moments of the year”, the marketing director looks forward to navigating the new normal with a focus on small businesses via in-market activities that focus on the brand’s hotel, cafe and restaurant partners, many of which have suffered at the hands of Covid-19.

