Power 100 2020: Kristof Fahy

Chief marketing officer, Moonpig

Appointed to his role in July last year after a spell at Checkatrade, the straight-talking Fahy has wasted no time getting the partners he wanted to work with on board.

Just two months after joining the gifts and cards retailer, Fahy installed Creature as the brand’s ad agency. Interest in the brand has been boosted this year as people adapted to spending more time at home. Internet searches for Moonpig were up by 270% since lockdown began, according to various reports, so one of Fahy’s challenges will be to keep that momentum going.