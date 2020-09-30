Staff
Power 100 2020: Leanne Cutts

This year's top marketers.

Group head of marketing, HSBC

Cutts has braved her way through the Covid storm with the help of the “three Rs”: react, respond and rebuild. With a focus on the virtual side of customer engagement, the HSBC marketer has strived to support customers via webinars and other digital experiences, with her team launching a chatbot to respond to enquiries via social media.

“I‘m really proud to be part of a team and company that has the ability to pivot so quickly to react to rapidly changing customer circumstances,” she says.

