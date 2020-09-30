Staff
Power 100 2020: Lex Bradshaw-Zanger

Power 100 2020: Lex Bradshaw-Zanger

Chief marketing officer, L’Oréal UK & Ireland

After a globetrotting career taking in Paris, New York, Dubai, Barcelona and Dallas, Bradshaw-Zanger returned to the UK last October and was promptly met with drama of unprecedented levels due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With a focus on relief efforts for frontline workers and retail staff alike, the plan for the L’Oréal brand is to progress its offer of “enhanced and personalised consumer experiences”. Bradshaw-Zanger claims he will be bracing for all eventualities (as well as looking after his newly adopted dog), declaring: “We can’t see the future, but what we can do is imagine different scenarios and prepare for them.”

