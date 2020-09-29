Staff
Power 100 2020: Liam Newton

Vice-president of marketing, Carlsberg

Like many other marketers, Newton and his team had to take a sharp left turn with the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. In March, Carlsberg had been about to launch a continuation of its “Probably not” campaign promoting the brand’s quality and Danish heritage. Then, with the outbreak and ensuing closure of pubs, it did its best to help the floundering hospitality industry.

Under Newton, the brand launched its Love My Local platform to help publicans adapt their businesses, and later, as lockdown eased, rolled out a campaign welcoming beer drinkers back to the pubs. But the sector still faces numerous challenges, and Carlsberg can continue to play a supporting role. Suddenly the brand has a whole new purpose. 

