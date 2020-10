Head of brand marketing, Ocado

With former longstanding marketing boss Lawrence Hene having transitioned into a series of top management roles, McDowell has been at the brand helm as Ocado navigated the biggest divorce and remarriage of the year in British business: the online supermarket’s switch from working with Waitrose to Marks & Spencer, which took place last month. In August, McDowell appointed St. Luke’s to the brand’s creative account, after splitting with Now after four years.