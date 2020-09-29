Staff
Power 100 2020: Lisa Thomas

This year's top marketers.

Global chief brand officer, Virgin Group, and managing director, Virgin Enterprises

Thomas says the year has been one of “trials and triumphs”. Completing the merger and subsequent rebrand of Clydesdale and Yorkshire Banking Group and Virgin Money was a “big milestone and a positive step toward reinventing the role a bank plays in people’s lives”.

Just before Covid reached the UK, Virgin by Design was published, a “very proud moment for me, my team and countless contributors from across the Virgin Group”, Thomas says. The book covers the 50-year evolution of Virgin and looks to its future. Thomas, president of Wacl this year, says her priorities are to “support the companies through the pandemic and emerge stronger and more resilient”.

At the start of October, Virgin announced that Thomas would leave the business at the end of the month as part of a restructure, and would not be replaced.

