Power 100 2020: Marc Pritchard

This year's top marketers.

Chief brand officer, Procter & Gamble

Continuing his mission to be at the forefront of reshaping the marketing industry, this June Pritchard turned his focus to racial representation, portrayals and investment in black-owned businesses in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests that spread across the US and internationally, by announcing a series of significant pledges.

He refused to be linked to the advertiser boycott of Facebook that began in July, however, despite saying he would consider pulling spend from any platform that didn’t meet P&G’s standards.

