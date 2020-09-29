Staff
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2020: Margaret Jobling

This year's top marketers.

Chief marketing officer, NatWest Group

After leaving Centrica in June, as part of a restructure that resulted in 5,000 jobs being cut across the energy company, ex-Cadbury and Birds Eye marketer Jobling joined the banking entity once known as RBS Group. Having previously said the CMO role would be abolished following the retirement of veteran David Wheldon, NatWest appeared to backtrack. But in fact, Jobling’s remit is somewhat narrower than Wheldon’s, whose one-time responsibilities she splits with group director of communications and corporate affairs Nigel Prideaux.

