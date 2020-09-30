Staff
Power 100 2020: Mark Evans

This year's top marketers.

Power 100 2020: Mark Evans

Marketing director, Direct Line Group

It has been a surreal year for Direct Line Group, which finally said goodbye to Winston Wolfe, the long-standing face of its main brand. Evans and his team’s unrelenting focus on organisation and communication proved to be a success, with the brand creating “squads” of employees dedicated to helping customers as they adjusted to a working life at home during the pandemic.

Direct Line’s superhero-starring “We’re on it” campaign worked a treat, as the brand moved from strength to strength, while Evans seized his opportunity during lockdown to raise money for Stand Up To Cancer virtually, via his Sprintathon charity, which recently surpassed £500,000 in cumulative fundraising.

