Power 100 2020: Mark Given

This year's top marketers.

Chief marketing officer, Sainsbury’s

Given’s rise up Sainsbury’s ranks shows no signs of slowing. In June, on his first day in the role, new Sainsbury’s chief executive Simon Roberts promoted Given to the operating board, saying the move will “ensure that we really understand how customers are feeling, what they’re thinking and how this affects the way they shop”. Given, who has been at the supermarket for more than seven years, was also handed responsibility for Argos last summer after a restructure.

