Power 100 2020: Mark Vile

This year's top marketers.

Chief marketing officer, Comparethemarket.com

Amid all the upheaval of 2020, there was a sliver of comfort in knowing Comparethemarket.com’s meerkats were still here to distract us. Vile has overseen one of the longest-running campaigns in current advertising.

During the pandemic, the brand’s loveable gang of furry creatures came back for a virtual reunion between Take That and Robbie Williams, to help lift the nation’s spirits. It was a fun and engaging bit of marketing that also filled the entertainment gap, with many people stuck at home. Comparethemarket also participated in the UK government’s “Enjoy summer safely” drive. 

