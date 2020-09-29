Staff
Power 100 2020: Martin George

Customer director, Waitrose & Partners

George, who joined the supermarket in 2017 from the Post Office, did well from a restructure earlier this year at John Lewis Partnership, with the ex-Waitrose customer director handed responsibility for marketing across both brands, while colleagues, including his erstwhile John Lewis & Partners counterpart Craig Inglis, departed.

Since then, however, new chairman Sharon White has more or less reversed the changes to the business introduced by her predecessor Charlie Mayfield, and George has reverted to his former role. Meanwhile former Dixons Carphone chief customer and commercial officer Claire Pointon, who joined JLP in February as omni channel director, has been handed the equivalent role at John Lewis.

George’s highlights of the past year include the Christmas campaign “Edgar the dragon”, which he says “really resonated with our customers”, and the product-focused Waitrose “Taste” push. With Waitrose’s Ocado relationship having ended last month, growing the brand’s own online platform is a priority.

