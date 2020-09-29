Power 100 2020: Matt Barwell

Chief marketing officer, Britvic

A “significant highlight” of Barwell’s year has been the repositioning of Robinsons, carried out with Saatchi & Saatchi, as a result of which, he says, “the work is paying off”. Britvic “turned around a category from decline to growth and, crucially, we reminded people that the brand is a trusted family favourite”, Barwell adds. “This has been so important to our performance during the pandemic – we couldn’t have planned for that outcome but it’s a welcome one.”

Barwell pays tribute to his team, who, he says, have kept up productivity, despite coping with young children and home-schooling challenges. “In all honesty, I don’t think we would have typically characterised our business as truly agile before now, but agility has been needed and, thankfully, found in droves," he says, reflecting on the past few months. In terms of future plans, Barwell hints that the functional wellbeing space will be an ongoing priority.