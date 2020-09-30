Staff
Power 100 2020: Matt Bushby

This year's top marketers.

UK marketing director, Just Eat 

Bushby was promoted to his current position in June 2019 after three years at the online delivery platform. A global, multimillion-pound merger with Takeaway.com was finalised this May but the brand’s marketing plans had been changing in the months prior, due to Covid-19. Bushby’s role quickly evolved as he worked on making sure Just Eat was supporting its restaurants, couriers and customers, with the brand providing discounts for NHS workers and supporting ITV’s “Britain get talking” mental-health campaign.

In May, it launched the latest iteration of its “Did somebody say Just Eat” campaign, with Snoop Dogg covering the brand’s jingle. Bushby is now focused on delivering a brand strategy that will engage with the younger, urban audience that is driving the sector. 

