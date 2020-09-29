Staff
Power 100 2020: Meghan Farren

Chief marketing officer, KFC UK & Ireland

In March, at the start of the coronavirus outbreak, KFC had to pull its marketing campaign showing people licking their fingers after polishing off fried chicken. But this wasn’t the first time its plans had gone awry, so Farren knows how to steer the brand through choppy waters. Once outlets were allowed to re-open, KFC welcomed back customers by gently mocking their homemade attempts at its famous recipe. Then, in August, it made the bold move to temporarily pause its famous “It’s fingerlickin’ good” slogan. As usual, Farren made sure KFC navigated change with its signature cheeky and entertaining humour – and if there’s anything 2020 has shown us, it’s that we could all use a bit of light relief.

