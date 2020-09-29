Power 100 2020: Michael Gillane

Marketing director, Heineken UK

Gillane was promoted to succeed Cindy Tervoort in February after eight years at the brewing giant, and has been focusing on developing Heineken’s “no and low” alcohol portfolio, driving premiumisation and digital transformation. Recent creative work has included a spoof “Working from home” range of furnishings aimed at decorating video calls, created for Foster’s by Adam & Eve/DDB. As sponsors of the Champions League, the Heineken brand celebrated the return to football with a spot by Publicis Italy that paid tribute to the fans at home.