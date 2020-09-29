Power 100 2020: Michelle McEttrick

Group brand director, Tesco

“Being the nation’s largest food retailer and largest private employer during a global pandemic has been a challenge,” McEttrick says in an understatement. Online delivery slots doubled in five weeks to reach 1.3 million per week, with priority given to vulnerable customers, while 47,000 temporary staff were employed. Tesco’s Clubcard database was used to reach customers with service messages from chief executive Dave Lewis, and the store-format design team tried to source “basically all the Perspex in the country” to protect shop workers from possible infection. “Our purpose, of serving Britain’s shoppers a little better every day, made it so clear to make decisions throughout the first triage panic weeks.” Achievements over the past year have included November 2019’s launch of subscription product, Clubcard Plus, with discounts in return for a monthly fee. McEttrick is also justifiably proud of Tesco’s sunflower lanyards, introduced to signify customers with hidden disabilities such as autism.