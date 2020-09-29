Staff
Power 100 2020: Michelle Roberts

This year's top marketers.

Power 100 2020: Michelle Roberts

Marketing director, BMW UK 

Over the past year, Roberts has been driving change for BMW in the UK, including a new approach to customer orientation and digital experience. There is now a greater focus on activities aimed at broadening BMW’s appeal and approaching new audiences including partnering Vogue on the title’s “Forces for change” initiative, a year-long campaign celebrating those challenging the status quo.

BMW has a long history of involvement in music and festivals but with Covid-19 halting events it launched the “Play Next” podcast about topical matters facing the music industry.

