Power 100 2020: Michelle Spillane

Marketing and brand director (UK & Ireland), Paddy Power Betfair

In post for almost three years, Spillane has led Paddy Power’s increasing focus on content. To coincide with the 2019 Rugby World Cup, it launched a six-part YouTube series, Japan Slam. This followed its five-part documentary about the Conifa World Cup, a tournament for unrecognised states and regions. Its activation for the 2019/2020 Premier League season, “Save our shirt”, through VCCP, was designed to highlight the jokey nature of the Paddy Power brand.

Having joined from Irish public-service broadcaster RTÉ, where she served as director of global marketing for four years, Spillane has also held senior marketing roles at ITV Worldwide and Microsoft.