Power 100 2020: Nathan Ansell

This year's top marketers.

Marketing director, clothing and home, Marks & Spencer

After appointing Odd to Marks & Spencer’s dedicated clothing and home advertising account in early 2019, Ansell oversaw the brand’s first fully fashion-led Christmas campaign, with a pair of energetic spots promoting its knitwear and pyjamas ranges. He cites this as a highlight of the year, along with M&S’s brand ambassador partnership with Holly Willoughby and a trio of campaigns focusing on its denim range, activity that has bolstered the brand’s style perceptions.

Making M&S fashionable will remain a key marketing focus over the next year, along with highlighting its sustainability credentials. Since the start of lockdown, M&S has achieved one million downloads of its app and launched a range of rainbow-themed apparel to support NHS Charities Together.

