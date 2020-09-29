Power 100 2020: Niamh O'Reilly

Director, consumer marketing EMEA, Twitter

O’Reilly, whose team has won 15 industry awards, spanning creative, brand, ad performance in tech and AI, is especially proud of a campaign that “immortalised tweets about dating in the London Underground” and opening the “Scottish Twitter Visitor Centre” during last summer’s Edinburgh festivals.

On her to-do list for the coming year is to show “the wit, the charm, the humour and the honesty” of Twitter, through campaigns such as People’s Tweets, which highlights witty posts.