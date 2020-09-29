Staff
Power 100 2020: Niamh O'Reilly

This year's top marketers.

Director, consumer marketing EMEA, Twitter

O’Reilly, whose team has won 15 industry awards, spanning creative, brand, ad performance in tech and AI, is especially proud of a campaign that “immortalised tweets about dating in the London Underground” and opening the “Scottish Twitter Visitor Centre” during last summer’s Edinburgh festivals.

On her to-do list for the coming year is to show “the wit, the charm, the humour and the honesty” of Twitter, through campaigns such as People’s Tweets, which highlights witty posts. 

