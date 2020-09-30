Staff
Power 100 2020: Nicola Coronado

This year's top marketers.

Regional marketing director, UK & Ireland, Essity

Under Coronado’s leadership, Bodyform has become known for its taboo-smashing campaigns such as the multi-award-winning “Viva la vulva”.

This year it returned with “Womb stories”, a beautifully crafted film chronicling the ups and downs of living with a womb. By bringing experiences such as miscarriage and endometriosis out into the open, the brand continues to be a powerful voice in marketing for overturning shame and silence about women’s bodies and health. 

