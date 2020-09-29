Power 100 2020: Nicola Mendelsohn

Vice-president, EMEA, Facebook

Life at Facebook is never dull, whether it’s dealing with a summer brand boycott or facing constant scrutiny over its policies regarding misinformation and political ads. In September, Facebook published the book Build Brilliant Brands, the iridescent cover of which encapsulates the social media titan’s colourful recent past. Mendelsohn argues that Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are effective at brand-building as well as performance marketing, and evangelises about “discovery commerce”. She remains an active diversity and inclusion advocate, having launched a book and initiative to support female entrepreneurs and schoolchildren in February. She also launched The Follicular Lymphoma Foundation in November 2019, having been diagnosed with this incurable blood cancer in 2016, and reveals she has recently become “obsessed” with the board game Catan.