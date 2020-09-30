Staff
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2020: Nikos Vlachopoulos

This year's top marketers.

Power 100 2020: Nikos Vlachopoulos

Global marketing and brand director, Vodafone

Having begun his Vodafone career in sales operations in 2001, Vlachopoulos is something of a Vodafone marketing veteran. In September 2019, he oversaw the British telecom giant’s media review, with the account, won by Dentsu Aegis Network’s Carat, estimated to be worth close to £400m annually. Carat now handles Vodafone’s media in 15 markets, including the UK and Germany, managing offline media buying, as well as advising on in-sourcing digital media strategy.

Vodafone was one of a raft of major brands contributing to the UK government’s “Enjoy summer safely” campaign, encouraging the public to resume normal activities following lockdown. 

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now