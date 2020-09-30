Power 100 2020: Nikos Vlachopoulos

Global marketing and brand director, Vodafone

Having begun his Vodafone career in sales operations in 2001, Vlachopoulos is something of a Vodafone marketing veteran. In September 2019, he oversaw the British telecom giant’s media review, with the account, won by Dentsu Aegis Network’s Carat, estimated to be worth close to £400m annually. Carat now handles Vodafone’s media in 15 markets, including the UK and Germany, managing offline media buying, as well as advising on in-sourcing digital media strategy.

Vodafone was one of a raft of major brands contributing to the UK government’s “Enjoy summer safely” campaign, encouraging the public to resume normal activities following lockdown.