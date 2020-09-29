Staff
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2020: Nina Bibby

This year's top marketers.

Power 100 2020: Nina Bibby

Chief marketing officer, O2

Bibby describers her year as one punctuated by “exciting” new products and service launches, such as O2 Extras, which offers “flexible digital perks” like Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Music. However, her biggest highlight was O2 becoming the exclusive UK mobile network distributor for Disney+.

Like many brands, O2 was able to show its mettle during the Covid crisis; one of its purposeful moves was to hand over the keys of The O2 to NHS staff so that they could use the venue as a training facility. Bibby also earmarks the “amazing potential customer opportunities” offered by the proposed joint venture between O2 and Virgin Media, set to complete in 2021, as something to look forward to in the year ahead. Last month, the brand introduced robot mascot Bubl in its latest campaign.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now