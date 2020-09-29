Power 100 2020: Nina Bibby

Chief marketing officer, O2

Bibby describers her year as one punctuated by “exciting” new products and service launches, such as O2 Extras, which offers “flexible digital perks” like Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Music. However, her biggest highlight was O2 becoming the exclusive UK mobile network distributor for Disney+.

Like many brands, O2 was able to show its mettle during the Covid crisis; one of its purposeful moves was to hand over the keys of The O2 to NHS staff so that they could use the venue as a training facility. Bibby also earmarks the “amazing potential customer opportunities” offered by the proposed joint venture between O2 and Virgin Media, set to complete in 2021, as something to look forward to in the year ahead. Last month, the brand introduced robot mascot Bubl in its latest campaign.