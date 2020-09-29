Staff
Power 100 2020: Nishma Robb

This year's top marketers.

Director of brand and reputation marketing, Google

In 2019 Robb’s remit was expanded, with responsibility for Google’s brand and reputation added to her previous role as ads marketing director. Each year, Robb gathers CMOs to examine the challenges they face together, and via these conversations, says she is motivated to drive new patterns of thought and behaviour.

Robb acts as an industry champion for diversity though her work with initiatives such as the Fast Track 50, a partnership between The Dots and Google to accelerate the careers of 50 rising stars. Although, as an extrovert, she misses being around people, Robb says she is proud of how Google adapted to the impact of Covid-19 and its early move to allow teams to work from home. 

