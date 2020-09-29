Staff
Power 100 2020: Nuria Antoja

This year's top marketers.

Marketing director, chocolate, Mondelez International

Antoja describes the past 12 months as “intense” for Cadbury, with several big product and campaign launches. Highlights include the 2019 Cadbury Heroes initiative, a digital content series for YouTube, which Antoja says “represented a shift in our engagement with consumers”, and the Cadbury Secret Santa campaign at Christmas.

Not surprisingly, the biggest challenge for the brand came in March, when it was forced to ditch its heartwarming Easter campaign showing grandchildren visiting grandparents as this was, in most cases, no longer possible due to the lockdown. The team changed direction and instead promoted staying at home and home-based Easter egg hunts.

