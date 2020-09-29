Staff
Power 100 2020: Olga Puzanova

This year's top marketers.

Head of consumer marketing, Spotify

With her fourth year at Spotify well under way, Puzanova says “driving brand love via culturally relevant storytelling”, with campaigns such as nostalgia-fuelled “Listen like you used to”, is work she’s extremely proud of, having grown the 35-plus audience by 10% and scooped several awards.

During the pandemic, Spotify launched a Covid-19 hub to consolidate relevant news and information and made ad space available to government and non-profit organisations. Looking ahead, Puzanova wants to highlight Spotify’s high-profile podcasts such as that hosted by Michelle Obama.

