Power 100 2020: Olga Puzanova

Head of consumer marketing, Spotify

With her fourth year at Spotify well under way, Puzanova says “driving brand love via culturally relevant storytelling”, with campaigns such as nostalgia-fuelled “Listen like you used to”, is work she’s extremely proud of, having grown the 35-plus audience by 10% and scooped several awards.

During the pandemic, Spotify launched a Covid-19 hub to consolidate relevant news and information and made ad space available to government and non-profit organisations. Looking ahead, Puzanova wants to highlight Spotify’s high-profile podcasts such as that hosted by Michelle Obama.