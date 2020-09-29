Staff
Power 100 2020: Olivia Hibbert

This year's top marketers.

Director brand building, Northern Europe, Kraft Heinz

It has been a busy year for Hibbert, who, last summer, launched the first masterbrand campaign for Heinz in a decade. A focus on making campaigns work harder has delivered two billion earned media impressions as a result of what Hibbert calls “talkability”. When schools closed in March, Heinz teamed up with charity Magic Breakfast to donate 12 million meals to children at risk of going hungry, something Hibbert identifies as a career highlight. Priorities in the coming year will include pushing innovations such as its Heinz Salad Sprays product, intended to provide an easier way to lightly dress a salad.

